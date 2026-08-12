Dynavision consolidated net profit rises 41.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 3.92 croreNet profit of Dynavision rose 41.10% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.923.32 18 OPM %79.8581.33 -PBDT3.412.76 24 PBT2.852.20 30 NP2.301.63 41
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