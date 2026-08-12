Dynavision consolidated net profit rises 41.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 3.92 crore

Net profit of Dynavision rose 41.10% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.923.3279.8581.333.412.762.852.202.301.63

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