Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 54.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.72% to Rs 101.86 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products rose 54.31% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.72% to Rs 101.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.93% to Rs 19.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.01% to Rs 371.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 360.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.