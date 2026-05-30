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Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 54.31% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:53 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.72% to Rs 101.86 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products rose 54.31% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.72% to Rs 101.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.93% to Rs 19.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.01% to Rs 371.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 360.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales101.8692.84 10 371.78360.90 3 OPM %14.2413.41 -14.0513.26 - PBDT12.529.75 28 43.3836.91 18 PBT8.385.68 48 26.7820.48 31 NP6.083.94 54 19.9415.00 33

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

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