Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 7.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.45% to Rs 85.08 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products rose 7.90% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.45% to Rs 85.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 92.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.85.0892.9314.4713.7511.0010.566.856.435.194.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News