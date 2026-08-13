Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 7.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.45% to Rs 85.08 croreNet profit of Dynemic Products rose 7.90% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.45% to Rs 85.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 92.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales85.0892.93 -8 OPM %14.4713.75 -PBDT11.0010.56 4 PBT6.856.43 7 NP5.194.81 8
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