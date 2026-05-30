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Dynemic Products standalone net profit rises 65.23% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:45 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.72% to Rs 101.86 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products rose 65.23% to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.72% to Rs 101.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.42% to Rs 20.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.01% to Rs 371.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 360.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales101.8692.84 10 371.71360.86 3 OPM %14.6513.41 -14.6813.26 - PBDT12.949.75 33 45.7036.89 24 PBT8.805.68 55 27.1020.46 32 NP6.513.94 65 20.3014.99 35

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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