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E & E Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net Loss of E & E Enterprises reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.22 -100 OPM %0-109.09 -PBDT-0.05-0.24 79 PBT-0.12-0.24 50 NP-0.10-0.32 69

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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