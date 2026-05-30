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E-Land Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.33 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 14.49% to Rs 88.55 crore

Net loss of E-Land Apparel reported to Rs 10.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.49% to Rs 88.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 47.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 13.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.11% to Rs 261.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 300.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales88.55103.56 -14 261.00300.39 -13 OPM %-1.054.16 --10.285.91 - PBDT-3.444.84 PL -32.1015.85 PL PBT-6.463.62 PL -43.4410.27 PL NP-10.337.01 PL -47.3113.66 PL

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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