Home / Markets / Capital Market News / E2E Networks reports standalone net profit of Rs 43.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

E2E Networks reports standalone net profit of Rs 43.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 334.12% to Rs 156.76 crore

Net profit of E2E Networks reported to Rs 43.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 334.12% to Rs 156.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales156.7636.11 334 OPM %75.2029.11 -PBDT119.2623.68 404 PBT58.62-3.75 LP NP43.88-2.84 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asutosh Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Atlanta Electricals consolidated net profit rises 50.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Morarka Finance standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Skill India Mission Expands Industry-Led Training with Future Skills Focus Across States Under PMKVY 4.0

Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit declines 23.87% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story