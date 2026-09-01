E2E Networks rises after signing Rs 1,000 crore AI infrastructure term sheet

E2E Networks rose 3.10% to Rs 637.95 after the company announced that it had entered into a binding term sheet with a sovereign AI company based in India.

Under the arrangement, E2E Networks will provide NVIDIA Blackwell cloud GPUs and allied services. The contract has an aggregate value of approximately Rs 1,000 crore.

The services are scheduled to be provided through June 2029. The company said the arrangement will transition the NVIDIA Blackwell capacity deployed in May 2026 from a pay-as-you-go model to a longer-term commitment.

E2E Networks said the agreement provides greater revenue visibility over a multi-year period and supports its strategy of building a long-term customer base. The company did not disclose the identity of the sovereign AI customer.