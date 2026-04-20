E2E Networks standalone net profit declines 52.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 185.66% to Rs 95.64 crore

Net profit of E2E Networks declined 52.68% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 185.66% to Rs 95.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 47.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.78% to Rs 245.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 163.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.