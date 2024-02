E2E Networks standalone net profit rises 154.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 41.63% to Rs 23.95 crore

Net profit of E2E Networks rose 154.79% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 41.63% to Rs 23.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.23.9516.9146.9349.9111.068.477.422.925.582.19

