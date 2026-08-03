Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBank Holiday in August 2026Stocks to Watch TodayMuthoot Finance Q1 resultIndia-China border tradeGST collections in JulyDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit declines 4.40% in the June 2026 quarter

EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit declines 4.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 17.03% to Rs 189.78 crore

Net profit of EAAA India Alternatives declined 4.40% to Rs 69.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 17.03% to Rs 189.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 228.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales189.78228.72 -17 OPM %25.7240.03 -PBDT96.0896.38 0 PBT92.9093.27 0 NP69.2472.43 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 113.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Midland Microfin standalone net profit rises 160.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit declines 70.02% in the June 2026 quarter

India Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 34.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Vastu Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 9.45% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Next Story