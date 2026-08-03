EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit declines 4.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.03% to Rs 189.78 croreNet profit of EAAA India Alternatives declined 4.40% to Rs 69.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 17.03% to Rs 189.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 228.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales189.78228.72 -17 OPM %25.7240.03 -PBDT96.0896.38 0 PBT92.9093.27 0 NP69.2472.43 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content