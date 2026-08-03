EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit declines 4.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.03% to Rs 189.78 crore

Net profit of EAAA India Alternatives declined 4.40% to Rs 69.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 17.03% to Rs 189.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 228.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.189.78228.7225.7240.0396.0896.3892.9093.2769.2472.43

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