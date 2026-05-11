EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 254.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.45% to Rs 141.20 crore

Net profit of EAAA India Alternatives rose 254.35% to Rs 110.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.45% to Rs 141.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 132.34% to Rs 432.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.64% to Rs 751.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 541.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.