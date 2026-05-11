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EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 254.35% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.45% to Rs 141.20 crore

Net profit of EAAA India Alternatives rose 254.35% to Rs 110.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.45% to Rs 141.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 132.34% to Rs 432.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.64% to Rs 751.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 541.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales141.20132.65 6 751.16541.82 39 OPM %38.6533.08 -38.2634.76 - PBDT132.0246.36 185 524.05250.77 109 PBT128.7743.32 197 511.07239.80 113 NP110.4531.17 254 432.62186.20 132

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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