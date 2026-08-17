Earlysalary Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 180.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 83.74% to Rs 475.76 crore

Net profit of Earlysalary Services Pvt rose 180.95% to Rs 101.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 83.74% to Rs 475.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 258.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.475.76258.9352.7244.96138.0149.38136.4148.49101.9336.28

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