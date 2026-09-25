EaseMyTrip advances sustainable tourism infrastructure with Bhopal rollout of EMTev buses

EaseMyTrip has marked the Bhopal debut of electric buses from its electric mobility arm, Easy Green Mobility (EMTev). The company is working towards building capabilities to manufacture 5,000 electric buses annually within the next five years as part of its long-term Vision 2030 roadmap.

The Bhopal rollout represents a key step in EMTev's electric bus manufacturing and operating business.

EaseMyTrip's plans encompass an integrated mobility ecosystem covering vehicle manufacturing, fleet operations, service support, and progressive localisation of components. The electric bus programme builds on the operating experience of YOLO Bus, EMTev's operating arm, which already operates conventional intercity buses across multiple southern Indian markets.

EMTev's initial electric bus portfolio includes a 12-meter electric seater coach with a seating capacity of 45+D. The coach is equipped with an LFP battery offering 423.9 kWh of total energy, a PMSM motor, air suspension, EBS with ESC braking, and EHPS steering. It offers a stated range of up to 350 km and a top speed up to 100 km/h. The bus features an LFP battery pack with liquid cooling technology and supports fast charging through a dual-gun configuration. The fixed-battery architecture is designed for charging at designated charging locations. Safety and fleet intelligence are central to EMTev's operating approach. The buses are equipped with EBS and ESC, along with camera-based monitoring systems. Through a centralised control tower, vehicle and battery data can be monitored continuously, enabling proactive identification of potential issues before deployment. EMTev is also developing AI enabled driver monitoring and blind-spot detection capabilities, with ADAS features forming part of its broader technology roadmap.