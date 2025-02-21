EaseMyTrip.com signs MoU with Korea Tourism Organization

EaseMyTrip.com has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) to enhance Korea's visibility as a key outbound destination for Indian travellers. The signing ceremony took place on 19 February 2025, formalizing a strategic partnership to drive Indian tourist arrivals to Korea by leveraging EaseMyTrip's digital reach, industry expertise, and extensive customer base.

This collaboration aims to position Korea as a premier travel destination for Indian tourists, offering a mix of cultural, natural, and adventure-driven experiences. Through a targeted marketing approach, EaseMyTrip and Korea Tourism Organization will work together to increase awareness, improve accessibility, and create seamless travel experiences for Indian travelers exploring Korea.

As part of the agreement, EaseMyTrip will develop a dedicated Korea microsite on its platform, offering curated travel itineraries, must-visit attractions, and essential travel insights tailored specifically for Indian travellers. To further engage potential visitors, EaseMyTrip will produce destination-specific blogs, video content, and social media campaigns, showcasing Korea's rich cultural heritage, modern cityscapes, and natural landscapes. The two organizations will also launch co-funded marketing campaigns, ensuring widespread visibility and deeper engagement in the Indian travel market.

EaseMyTrip will also expand its promotional efforts to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India, tapping into emerging outbound travel markets. This initiative will ensure greater accessibility and awareness of Korea among Indian travellers from smaller cities, where interest in international travel has seen significant growth.

Using data-driven insights and analytics, EaseMyTrip will provide Korea Tourism Organization with regular reports on Indian traveller preferences, booking trends, and high-demand periods. This will help in refining destination marketing strategies and optimizing promotional efforts to maximize Korea's appeal in the Indian market.

