Eastcoast Steel standalone net profit rises 126.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 164800.00% to Rs 16.49 crore

Net profit of Eastcoast Steel rose 126.67% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 164800.00% to Rs 16.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16.490.010.73-3800.000.510.120.510.120.340.15

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