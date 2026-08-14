Eastcoast Steel standalone net profit rises 126.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 164800.00% to Rs 16.49 croreNet profit of Eastcoast Steel rose 126.67% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 164800.00% to Rs 16.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.490.01 164800 OPM %0.73-3800.00 -PBDT0.510.12 325 PBT0.510.12 325 NP0.340.15 127
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