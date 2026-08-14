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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eastcoast Steel standalone net profit rises 126.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Eastcoast Steel standalone net profit rises 126.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 164800.00% to Rs 16.49 crore

Net profit of Eastcoast Steel rose 126.67% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 164800.00% to Rs 16.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.490.01 164800 OPM %0.73-3800.00 -PBDT0.510.12 325 PBT0.510.12 325 NP0.340.15 127

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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