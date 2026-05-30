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Eastcoast Steel standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:02 AM IST
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Sales rise 414.07% to Rs 16.81 crore

Net profit of Eastcoast Steel rose 150.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 414.07% to Rs 16.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 16.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.813.27 414 16.8215.52 8 OPM %-1.19-8.87 --6.00-7.09 - PBDT0.37-0.09 LP 0.73-0.42 LP PBT0.37-0.09 LP 0.72-0.43 LP NP0.300.12 150 0.58-0.15 LP

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:02 AM IST

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