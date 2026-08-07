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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eastern Silk Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Eastern Silk Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 10.40% to Rs 7.43 crore

Net Loss of Eastern Silk Industries reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.436.73 10 OPM %-18.17-3.27 -PBDT-0.740.18 PL PBT-1.07-0.25 -328 NP-0.80-0.19 -321

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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