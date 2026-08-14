Easun Capital Markets reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Easun Capital Markets reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.420.3771.43-100.000.30-0.370.30-0.370.19-0.23

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