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Easun Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 5.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:23 AM IST
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Sales rise 227.27% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of Easun Capital Markets declined 5.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 227.27% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.11% to Rs 1.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.080.33 227 1.991.22 63 OPM %30.5675.76 -14.579.02 - PBDT0.330.25 32 0.300.13 131 PBT0.330.25 32 0.300.13 131 NP0.190.20 -5 0.240 0

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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