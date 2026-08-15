Easy Trip Planners reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.38% to Rs 134.71 crore

Net loss of Easy Trip Planners reported to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.38% to Rs 134.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 113.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.134.71113.79-9.980.28-7.924.91-11.981.39-11.411.32

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