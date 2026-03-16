EC announces Assembly poll schedule for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on 9 April, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on 23 April. Elections in West Bengal will take place in two phases on 23 April and 29 April.

Counting of votes for all the states and the Union Territory will be held on 4 May. With the announcement of the poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect.