The Election Commission has announced by-elections to eight assembly constituencies across six states, including Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura.

The seats going to polls are Ponda in Goa; Umreth in Gujarat; Bagalkot and Davanagere South in Karnataka; Rahuri and Baramati in Maharashtra; Koridang in Nagaland; and Dharmanagar in Tripura.

The notification for bypolls in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura will be issued on 16 March, with polling scheduled for 9 April.

For the constituencies in Gujarat and Maharashtra, the notification will be issued on 30 March and voting will be held on 23 April. Counting of votes for all seats will take place on 4 May.