EC announces Rajya Sabha bypolls for three West Bengal seats on 24 July

The Election Commission of India has announced by-elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal that fell vacant following the resignations of Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik.

The Election Commission said the notification for the bypolls will be issued on 8 July, while the last date for filing nominations is 14 July. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on 15 July, and candidates can withdraw their nominations within the prescribed period before polling on 24 July. Counting of votes will take place on the same day.

The three vacancies arose after the members resigned before completing their terms, necessitating fresh elections to fill the remainder of their tenure. Rajya Sabha members are elected indirectly by elected members of the state legislative assembly through the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote.