EC announces schedule for Maharashtra Legislative Council elections to 16 seats

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the biennial elections to 16 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) from Local Authorities Constituencies.

According to the poll schedule released by the Commission, the notification for the elections will be issued on 25 May 2026, while polling will be conducted on 18 June 2026 between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. The counting of votes will take place on 22 June 2026.

The last date for filing nominations has been fixed as 1 June 2026. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on 2 June, while candidates can withdraw their nominations till 4 June. The election process will be completed before 25 June 2026.

The 16 seats are spread across the Local Authorities Constituencies of Solapur, Ahmednagar, Thane, Jalgaon, Sangli cum Satara, Nanded, Yavatmal, Pune, Bhandara cum Gondia, Raigad cum Ratnagiri cum Sindhudurg, Nashik, Wardha cum Chandrapur cum Gadchiroli, Amravati, Osmanabad cum Latur cum Beed, Parbhani cum Hingoli, and Aurangabad cum Jalna. The EC said the biennial elections could not be conducted earlier as the required criteria regarding the functioning of local bodies and availability of electors had not been fulfilled in these constituencies. The Commission added that the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra has now confirmed that the conditions have been met. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the concerned constituencies, the Commission said.