ECap Equities reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 311.62% to Rs 289.16 croreNet Loss of ECap Equities reported to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 53.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 311.62% to Rs 289.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales289.1670.25 312 OPM %42.8849.04 -PBDT4.83-70.78 LP PBT1.76-72.72 LP NP-11.18-53.45 79
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