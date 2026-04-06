ECI cracks down on inducements; seizures touch Rs 651 crore across poll-bound states

The Election Commission of India on 5 April 2026 said seizures linked to inducements in poll-bound states have crossed Rs 650 crore, underscoring intensified enforcement ahead of the ongoing assembly elections and bye-elections.

The Commission noted that since the activation of the Electronic Seizure Management System (ESMS) on 26 February 2026, total seizures have reached Rs 651.51 crore across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. This includes Rs 53.2 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 79.3 crore, drugs valued at Rs 230 crore, precious metals worth Rs 58 crore, and freebies and other items amounting to Rs 231.01 crore.

Among states, West Bengal recorded the highest seizures at Rs 319 crore, followed by Tamil Nadu at Rs 170 crore and Assam at Rs 97 crore. Kerala saw seizures of Rs 58 crore, while Puducherry accounted for Rs 7 crore. The Commission had announced the election schedule on 15 March 2026 and has since directed authorities to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). It has also conducted multiple review meetings with senior officials and enforcement agencies across poll-bound states and neighbouring regions to ensure violence-free and inducement-free elections. To strengthen monitoring, more than 5,173 flying squads and over 5,200 static surveillance teams have been deployed to respond to complaints within 100 minutes and conduct surprise checks.