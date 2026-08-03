ECL Finance standalone net profit declines 24.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.85% to Rs 182.11 croreNet profit of ECL Finance declined 24.74% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.85% to Rs 182.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 161.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales182.11161.37 13 OPM %63.9083.63 -PBDT8.0910.02 -19 PBT5.836.83 -15 NP4.385.82 -25
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