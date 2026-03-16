Home / Markets / Capital Market News / eClerx Services allots 4.70 cr equity shares under bonus issue

eClerx Services allots 4.70 cr equity shares under bonus issue

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Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
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eClerx Services has allotted 4,70,25,359 fully paid-up Bonus Equity shares of Rs 10 each, in the proportion of 1:1, i.e., 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each for every 1 (One) existing fully paidup equity share of Rs 10 each, to the eligible members of the Company whose names appeared in the Register of Members/Register of the Beneficial Owners, as on 13 March 2026, the 'Record Date' fixed for this purpose.

Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 9,40,50,718 equity shres of Rs 10 each.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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