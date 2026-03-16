eClerx Services allots 4.70 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 9,40,50,718 equity shres of Rs 10 each.
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Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 9,40,50,718 equity shres of Rs 10 each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 11:31 AM IST