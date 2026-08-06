eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 15.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.31% to Rs 1152.36 croreNet profit of eClerx Services rose 15.99% to Rs 164.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 141.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.31% to Rs 1152.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 934.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1152.36934.56 23 OPM %23.0223.98 -PBDT268.22224.95 19 PBT218.61188.06 16 NP164.34141.68 16
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