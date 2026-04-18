Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eco Hotels and Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Eco Hotels and Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 1800.00% to Rs 2.47 crore

Net Loss of Eco Hotels and Resorts reported to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1800.00% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2752.94% to Rs 4.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.470.13 1800 4.850.17 2753 OPM %-176.52-1615.38 --153.20-2047.06 - PBDT-5.09-1.34 -280 -9.22-2.62 -252 PBT-6.13-1.62 -278 -11.47-2.97 -286 NP-5.50-0.97 -467 -10.73-3.52 -205

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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