Eco Hotels & Resorts launches 58-room hotel in Shirdi, Maharashtra

Eco Hotels & Resorts has announced the launch of Eco Satva Shirdi, a 58-room hotel in Shirdi, Maharashtra, marking another step in the company's strategy to expand its hospitality portfolio across high potential pilgrimage, leisure and business destinations in India. The launch strengthens the company's presence in Maharashtra and forms part of its broader plans to build a diversified portfolio across strategically important markets.

With the addition of this property, Eco Hotels has crossed 280 operational rooms and is set to further expand its portfolio with a 52-room property in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in October and a 16-room boutique hotel in Ayodhya within the next 45 days, taking its portfolio to approximately 350 rooms ahead of Diwali.