Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 11.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 75.22% to Rs 16.19 croreNet profit of Eco Recycling rose 11.15% to Rs 8.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 75.22% to Rs 16.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.199.24 75 OPM %56.2754.76 -PBDT11.979.29 29 PBT11.408.99 27 NP8.677.80 11
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