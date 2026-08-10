Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 11.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 75.22% to Rs 16.19 crore

Net profit of Eco Recycling rose 11.15% to Rs 8.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 75.22% to Rs 16.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16.199.2456.2754.7611.979.2911.408.998.677.80

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