Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 267.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 90.48% to Rs 18.61 crore

Net profit of Eco Recycling rose 267.79% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 90.48% to Rs 18.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.28% to Rs 23.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.60% to Rs 48.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.