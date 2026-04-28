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Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 267.79% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 90.48% to Rs 18.61 crore

Net profit of Eco Recycling rose 267.79% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 90.48% to Rs 18.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.28% to Rs 23.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.60% to Rs 48.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18.619.77 90 48.1843.96 10 OPM %69.4871.24 -59.5970.63 - PBDT11.736.54 79 32.6532.68 0 PBT11.046.27 76 31.0731.67 -2 NP7.652.08 268 23.1223.42 -1

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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