Ecofinity Atomix reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.50% to Rs 16.10 crore

Net profit of Ecofinity Atomix remain constant at Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 16.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16.1014.574.415.830.830.940.790.900.580.58

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