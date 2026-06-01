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Econo Trade India standalone net profit declines 53.52% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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Sales decline 30.83% to Rs 1.66 crore

Net profit of Econo Trade India declined 53.52% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.83% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.54% to Rs 2.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.79% to Rs 5.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.662.40 -31 5.926.42 -8 OPM %66.2776.67 -84.4686.29 - PBDT0.541.12 -52 2.993.14 -5 PBT0.451.03 -56 2.903.05 -5 NP0.330.71 -54 2.182.26 -4

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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