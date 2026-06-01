Econo Trade India standalone net profit declines 53.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 30.83% to Rs 1.66 crore

Net profit of Econo Trade India declined 53.52% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.83% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.54% to Rs 2.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.79% to Rs 5.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.