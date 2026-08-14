Econo Trade India standalone net profit rises 9.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.28% to Rs 1.50 croreNet profit of Econo Trade India rose 9.26% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.28% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.501.29 16 OPM %87.3390.70 -PBDT0.750.71 6 PBT0.730.71 3 NP0.590.54 9
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