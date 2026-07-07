Economic and trade cooperation remains a key pillar of India-Indonesia ties

India and Indonesia issued a joint statement on the State Visit by Prime Minister of India to Indonesia. Prime Minister Modi and President Prabowo held official bilateral talks on 7 July 2026 at Istana Merdeka, Jakarta. The official talks covered the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including political engagement, defence and security cooperation, maritime cooperation, trade and investment, digital economy, science and technology, space, critical minerals, energy, agriculture, health, pharma, education, culture, tourism, youth exchanges and people-to-people ties, in addition to regional and global developments of mutual interest. They also witnessed the exchange of a number of bilateral documents, aimed at further strengthening the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The leaders highlighted that economic and trade cooperation remains a key pillar of the dynamic India-Indonesia ties. Both leaders acknowledged the vast economic and developmental synergies between India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and 'Indonesia Emas 2045', and the role of broader and deeper economic integration between the two countries for unlocking greater economic opportunities. Towards this, the leaders expressed desire for a timely conclusion of ASEAN India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) review for a balanced, mutually beneficial and facilitative trade environment, followed by a comprehensive deeper bilateral trade engagement to enhance bilateral trade.

Both leaders emphasised the need to fully utilise and strengthen the existing bilateral economic mechanisms, including the convening in 2026 of the 2nd meeting of the Working Group on Trade and Investment (WGTI), the 4th Biennial Trade Ministers' Forum (BTMF), and the 1st meeting of the Joint Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD). The two leaders underscored the importance of further strengthening collaboration in critical minerals and rare earths with a focus on building diversified and resilient supply chains essential for the growth of domestic manufacturing industries towards reducing vulnerabilities and strengthening economic security.