Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Economic Buzz: Wholesale price inflation edges up to 2.13% in Feb-26 compared to 1.81% in Jan-26

Economic Buzz: Wholesale price inflation edges up to 2.13% in Feb-26 compared to 1.81% in Jan-26

Image
Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The annual rate of inflation based on All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 2.13% (provisional) for the month of February, 2026 (over February, 2025). This marked a modest rise from 1.81% in January. The uptick is primarily due to increase in prices of other manufacturing, manufacture of basic metals, non-food articles, food articles and textiles etc.

Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%): - The index for this major group declined by 0.52 % from 193.9 (provisional) for the month of January, 2026 to 192.9 (provisional) in February, 2026. The Price of food articles (-1.33%) and minerals (-1.21%) decreased in February, 2026 as compared to January, 2026. The Price of crude petroleum & natural gas (4.17 %) and non- food articles (0.83 %) increased in February, 2026 as compared to January, 2026.

Fuel & Power (Weight 13.15%): - The index for this major group increased by 1.17 % from 145.9 (provisional) for the month of January, 2026 to 147.6 (provisional) in February, 2026. The Price of mineral oils (2.05 %) increased in February, 2026 as compared to January, 2026. The Price of electricity (-0.27%) decreased in February, 2026 as compared to January, 2026.

Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%): - The index for this major group increased by 0.47 % from 147.5 (provisional) for the month of January, 2026 to 148.2 (provisional) in February, 2026. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for manufactured products, 16 groups witnessed an increase in prices and 5 groups witnessed a decrease in prices.

WPI Food Index (Weight 24.38%): The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have decreased from 194.2 in January, 2026 to 192.9 in February, 2026. The rate of inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI Food Index increased to 1.85 % in February, 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

izmo edges higher after subsidiary inks strategic partnership with European photonics leaders

AKI India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

India wholesale price inflation rises 2.13% in February

Nifty above 23,200 level; pharma shares tumble for 3rd day

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story