Economic Buzz: Wholesale price inflation edges up to 2.13% in Feb-26 compared to 1.81% in Jan-26

The annual rate of inflation based on All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 2.13% (provisional) for the month of February, 2026 (over February, 2025). This marked a modest rise from 1.81% in January. The uptick is primarily due to increase in prices of other manufacturing, manufacture of basic metals, non-food articles, food articles and textiles etc.

Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%): - The index for this major group declined by 0.52 % from 193.9 (provisional) for the month of January, 2026 to 192.9 (provisional) in February, 2026. The Price of food articles (-1.33%) and minerals (-1.21%) decreased in February, 2026 as compared to January, 2026. The Price of crude petroleum & natural gas (4.17 %) and non- food articles (0.83 %) increased in February, 2026 as compared to January, 2026.

Fuel & Power (Weight 13.15%): - The index for this major group increased by 1.17 % from 145.9 (provisional) for the month of January, 2026 to 147.6 (provisional) in February, 2026. The Price of mineral oils (2.05 %) increased in February, 2026 as compared to January, 2026. The Price of electricity (-0.27%) decreased in February, 2026 as compared to January, 2026. Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%): - The index for this major group increased by 0.47 % from 147.5 (provisional) for the month of January, 2026 to 148.2 (provisional) in February, 2026. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for manufactured products, 16 groups witnessed an increase in prices and 5 groups witnessed a decrease in prices.