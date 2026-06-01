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Ecoplast consolidated net profit rises 13.22% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:43 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.40% to Rs 57.37 crore

Net profit of Ecoplast rose 13.22% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.40% to Rs 57.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.24% to Rs 12.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 221.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales57.3754.43 5 221.08207.78 6 OPM %11.5410.78 -8.3510.28 - PBDT7.296.94 5 21.7224.42 -11 PBT5.845.50 6 16.0019.31 -17 NP4.544.01 13 12.0114.17 -15

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

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