Ecoplast consolidated net profit rises 14.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.87% to Rs 63.25 croreNet profit of Ecoplast rose 14.04% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 63.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales63.2553.66 18 OPM %9.587.85 -PBDT6.265.30 18 PBT4.633.89 19 NP3.332.92 14
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