Ecoplast consolidated net profit rises 14.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.87% to Rs 63.25 crore

Net profit of Ecoplast rose 14.04% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 63.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.63.2553.669.587.856.265.304.633.893.332.92

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