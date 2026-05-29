Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 12.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.66% to Rs 206.76 crore

Net profit of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality declined 12.89% to Rs 15.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.66% to Rs 206.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.19% to Rs 57.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.58% to Rs 808.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 653.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.