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Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 12.89% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:18 PM IST
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Sales rise 16.66% to Rs 206.76 crore

Net profit of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality declined 12.89% to Rs 15.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.66% to Rs 206.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.19% to Rs 57.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.58% to Rs 808.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 653.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales206.76177.24 17 808.16653.96 24 OPM %11.6814.93 -11.6214.13 - PBDT27.6029.04 -5 104.47100.58 4 PBT19.6522.57 -13 76.4179.46 -4 NP15.7418.07 -13 57.5860.10 -4

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

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