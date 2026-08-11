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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 9.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 9.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 16.70% to Rs 211.37 crore

Net profit of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality rose 9.33% to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 211.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 181.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales211.37181.12 17 OPM %10.3412.06 -PBDT25.3224.50 3 PBT19.1618.67 3 NP14.5313.29 9

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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