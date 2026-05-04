Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 10.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.32% to Rs 214.31 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company declined 10.53% to Rs 97.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.32% to Rs 214.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 217.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.23% to Rs 349.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 385.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 930.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 875.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.