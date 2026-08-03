Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 15.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 59.92% to Rs 157.84 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company declined 15.25% to Rs 76.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 59.92% to Rs 157.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 393.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.157.84393.8074.9991.55107.06123.37106.91123.1076.4690.22

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