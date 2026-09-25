Edelweiss Financial Services announced the completion of sale of 45% stake in Nido Home Finance (Nido), a subsidiary of the company, by the company, Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services (ERCSL) and Edel Finance Company (EFCL) (sellers), to CA Sardo Investments (an affiliate of The Carlyle Group) and Salisbury Investments (an investment vehicle of Aditya Puri and his family) (buyers).

The total investment by the buyers in Nido is over Rs 2,000 crore through a combination of primary capital infusion and secondary purchase.

The company, ERCSL and EFCL have completed the transfer of 45% of the paid-up equity share capital of Nido to the buyers for an aggregate consideration of Rs 580.67 crore.