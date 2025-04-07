Edelweiss Financial Services announces public issue of NCDs up to Rs 200 cr

Issue opens on 08 April 2025

Edelweiss Financial Services today announced the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount up to Rs 100 crore (Base Issue Size), with a green shoe option of up to Rs 100 crore, cumulatively aggregating up to Rs 200 crore (Issue Limit).

The Issue has twelve series of NCDs carrying fixed coupons and having a tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months, and 120 months with annual, monthly, and cumulative interest options. Effective annual interest yield on the NCDs ranges from 9.50% p.a. to 11.00% p.a.

The Issue is scheduled to open on Tuesday, 08 April 2025 and close on Thursday, 24 April 2025.

