Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 83.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.88% to Rs 2328.50 croreNet profit of Edelweiss Financial Services rose 83.05% to Rs 122.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 2328.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2241.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2328.502241.51 4 OPM %25.4535.54 -PBDT158.44146.20 8 PBT122.57110.39 11 NP122.2266.77 83
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