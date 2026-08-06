Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 83.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.88% to Rs 2328.50 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Financial Services rose 83.05% to Rs 122.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 2328.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2241.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2328.502241.5125.4535.54158.44146.20122.57110.39122.2266.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News