Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.58% to Rs 33.30 croreNet Loss of Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reported to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.58% to Rs 33.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.3037.66 -12 OPM %47.9914.34 -PBDT-15.01-12.79 -17 PBT-21.18-17.48 -21 NP-14.33-16.15 11
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