The Solvent Extractors Association of India or SEA has released the import data for edible oils for the period April 2025 to March 2026. It noted that during the year, India imported 166.51 lakh tons of edible oils compared to 161.82 lakh tons in the previous year, registering an increase of 3% despite higher international edible oil prices and sharp depreciation of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar. One of the major reasons for the increase in overall edible oil imports was the sharp rise in imports from Nepal under the SAFTA arrangement, whereby Nepal enjoys zero-duty access for export of refined edible oils to India. During April 2025 to March 2026, Nepal exported 7.36 lakh tons of edible oils to India compared to only 3.45 lakh tons in the previous year, recording a steep increase of 113%. Had zero-duty imports under SAFTA not been available to Nepal, Indias overall edible oil imports during 2025-26 would likely have remained below last years level despite rising domestic demand.

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